Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend by 150.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.
NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $511.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.49.
In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,782,584. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.
