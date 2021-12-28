Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Monolithic Power Systems has raised its dividend by 150.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Monolithic Power Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.3%.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $511.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $301.51 and a fifty-two week high of $580.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $528.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $472.49.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.16, for a total transaction of $433,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,782,584. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.50.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

