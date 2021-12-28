Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $19,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1,595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 39,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,548 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 42,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total transaction of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO opened at $399.47 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $261.38 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $390.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $378.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.18.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

