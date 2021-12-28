MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Position Increased by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of MP Materials worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the third quarter worth about $3,310,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after acquiring an additional 426,109 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.94. 9,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.25 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. MP Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

In other MP Materials news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

