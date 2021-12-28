M&T Bank Corp Boosts Stock Position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Primoris Services by 3,919.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Primoris Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ PRIM opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $41.76.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.