M&T Bank Corp Buys 242 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Management Associates NY raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 11,840 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,537 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,495 shares of company stock worth $2,198,009. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.12.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

