M&T Bank Corp Has $243,000 Position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.2% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 70,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 196,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 120,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $1,070,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 242,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $10.63 and a 12 month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $68,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total transaction of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

