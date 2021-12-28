M&T Bank Corp Makes New $277,000 Investment in Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN)

M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BYRN. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $25,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $45,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth $143,000. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYRN opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.88. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $30.55.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

