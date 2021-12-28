M&T Bank Corp Purchases 2,409 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vertex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered Vertex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

VERX stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,712.00 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $202,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

