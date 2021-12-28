M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,865 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 383.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

MBUU stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.