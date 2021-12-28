M&T Bank Corp Takes Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total value of $539,208.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.48, for a total transaction of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,477 shares of company stock worth $4,843,871. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $332.41 on Tuesday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $232.88 and a 12 month high of $332.80. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 357.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.22.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.82%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

