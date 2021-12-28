Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Mueller Industries by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,179,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 71,319 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 58,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Mueller Industries news, Director Gary S. Gladstein bought 11,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.71 per share, with a total value of $543,846.29. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MLI opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.20. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company had revenue of $982.25 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

