Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8121204 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. CIBC downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.75.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.