Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Shares of TSE:MTL opened at C$11.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92. Mullen Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.48.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$398.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.8121204 EPS for the current year.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
