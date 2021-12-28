Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Murphy USA shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry over the past year (+50% vs. +33.5%) and looks well positioned for further price appreciation. A low-cost, high-volume fuel seller, Murphy USA's stations are located near Walmart supercenters. This enables the company to attract significantly more transactions than its peers. The company's access to pipelines and product distribution terminals is another key competitive advantage, helping to keep costs down in the fiercely competitive retail space. Discount pricing and the recent QuickChek acquisition are other positives in the Murphy USA story while a new $1 billion share buyback authorization underscores its sound financial position. Consequently, Murphy USA is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MUSA opened at $195.49 on Tuesday. Murphy USA has a one year low of $119.47 and a one year high of $197.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total value of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 161.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 45.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter worth $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 762.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 200.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy USA (MUSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.