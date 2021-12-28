Name Change Token (NCT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00044059 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00007126 BTC.

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,952,707 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

