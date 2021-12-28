Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.83

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.83 and last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 178710 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 1,187.76%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,025,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 604.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 535,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 459,239 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Nano Dimension by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 38,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nano Dimension Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

