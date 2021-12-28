NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited Announces Dividend of GBX 0.39 (LON:NBMI)

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:NBMI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.39 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of NBMI opened at GBX 89.60 ($1.20) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 88.91. NB Global Monthly Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 80.70 ($1.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.70 ($1.33).

About NB Global Monthly Income Fund

NB Global Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Europe Limited. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in floating rate senior secured loans issued in U.S.

