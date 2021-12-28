Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,923 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amazon.com stock opened at $3,393.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,461.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,440.12.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,178.80.
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,460.00, for a total value of $117,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
