Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 18th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $17.47.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

