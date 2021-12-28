Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NBH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on January 18th

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0624 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has decreased its dividend by 8.3% over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $17.47.
Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.
Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.