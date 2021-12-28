New BitShares (NBS) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Top Exchanges

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $47.37 million and $4.43 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One New BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, New BitShares has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00059635 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,889.18 or 0.07934023 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00077368 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,013.33 or 0.99988287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00053873 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008042 BTC.

New BitShares Profile

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

Buying and Selling New BitShares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

