New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $26,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Times by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NYT. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.79. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $39.73 and a 1 year high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.32 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

