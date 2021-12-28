New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 29,750 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 162,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,750 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,936,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,817,000 after purchasing an additional 79,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $208.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $205.72 and a 200 day moving average of $194.32. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $127.92 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.75.

In other news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,344 shares of company stock worth $1,087,150. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

