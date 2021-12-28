New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 273,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,381 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Post were worth $30,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Post by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Post by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.43.

Post stock opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.79 and a twelve month high of $117.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 0.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.