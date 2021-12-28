New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 3,846 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,846 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEX were worth $28,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,301,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $489,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,547 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 340.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,007,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,657,000 after acquiring an additional 778,626 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 9,502.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 695,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 688,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,067,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,343,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,534,000 after buying an additional 130,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IEX shares. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.82.

In related news, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $233.62 on Tuesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $185.23 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $230.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.73.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.23%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

