New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 5,049 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $28,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $489,361.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,217 shares of company stock worth $8,700,420. 37.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $93.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.10 and its 200-day moving average is $93.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 33.67%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

