NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by NovaPoint Capital LLC

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Amundi acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,150,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,041,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,978,000 after buying an additional 2,779,586 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,429,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,863,000 after buying an additional 1,382,166 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after buying an additional 1,047,015 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.94. The stock had a trading volume of 50,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200,499. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $92.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.35. The firm has a market cap of $180.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

