NFI Group Inc. (NFI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE NFI opened at C$20.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.92. The company has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 405.00. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$18.41 and a 1 year high of C$32.74.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$619.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$634.97 million. Research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam L. Gray bought 531,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.68 per share, with a total value of C$10,999,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$91,681,657.32. Insiders have acquired 1,681,905 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,296 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFI shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded NFI Group from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$29.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.10.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.