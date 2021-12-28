NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Plans Dividend of $0.16

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1646 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NFYEF opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.48. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NFYEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on NFI Group from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities started coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

