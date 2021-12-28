Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 102 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 0.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 15.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Argus boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $618.02, for a total transaction of $357,215.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,070 shares of company stock worth $16,864,712 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $663.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 608.51, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $448.27 and a 52-week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $661.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

