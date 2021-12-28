Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Acquires 2,129 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 22.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.9% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 71,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 247,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Aflac by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 62,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 9,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $519,681.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,044 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AFL opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.14. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $58.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Several analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

