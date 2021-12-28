Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,172.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 144,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 96,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $86.16 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.