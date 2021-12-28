Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 53.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 51.5% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 50.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 8,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

NYSE:RJF opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $62.02 and a 1-year high of $103.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

