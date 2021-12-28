Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,281,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 8.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of UL opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.26. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $50.60 and a twelve month high of $61.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.