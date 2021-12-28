Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 658 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. cut its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,167 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in BHP Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

BHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

NYSE BHP opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.37. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

