Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 903 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $277.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.78.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

