NiSource (NYSE:NI) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.33

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 32100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet raised shares of NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.48 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in NiSource by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 23,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NiSource Company Profile (NYSE:NI)

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

