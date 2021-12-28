Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Nokia by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Nokia by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.77. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on NOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nokia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.35.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

