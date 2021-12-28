Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NOMURA HLDG-ADR is a leading financial services group in Japan and has worldwide operations, providing a wide range of value-added financial services and competitive products. These include brokerage, trading, underwriting, M&A financial advisory services, merchant banking, and development and management of investment trusts and investment advisory services to diversified clients such as individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments and governmental agencies. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nomura from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Nomura stock opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.77. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Nomura had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.6% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nomura during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 52.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

