Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 23,664 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 92.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,664 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Garmin were worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Garmin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 6.6% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $135.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.87. The company has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Garmin’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

