Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 54,249 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 971.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 23.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 5.4% in the second quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Guggenheim raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $133.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.58.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

