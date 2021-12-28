Nordea Investment Management AB Has $8.61 Million Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 294,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,387 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $8,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 30.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 23,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MEDNAX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MEDNAX by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD stock opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 124.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. MEDNAX had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $36,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,800 shares of MEDNAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $249,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,022 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MEDNAX from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on MEDNAX from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.