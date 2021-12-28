Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,573 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter worth about $107,594,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 17.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,712,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,647 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $84.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.37. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 80.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $89.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

