Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $4,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AVY opened at $212.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

