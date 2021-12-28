Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on January 17th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

NPI stock traded down C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.82. 83,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,014. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.75. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$36.07 and a 52-week high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The company had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$48.00 price objective on Northland Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.06.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.