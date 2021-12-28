NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 280 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $738,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Garmin by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,471 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in Garmin during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Garmin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 55,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

GRMN traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.57. 1,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,081. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $113.59 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.87. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

