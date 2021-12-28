NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $2.86 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,804 shares of company stock worth $14,255,494. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.86. 4,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,914,762. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $197.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $83.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.88.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

