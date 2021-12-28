NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $5.75 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,078,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,599,000 after acquiring an additional 634,772 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,071,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,561,000 after buying an additional 617,308 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,633,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,227,000 after buying an additional 292,354 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,922,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,929,000 after purchasing an additional 503,924 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,408,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,536,000 after purchasing an additional 76,523 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. 11,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,480,056. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

