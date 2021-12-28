NovaPoint Capital LLC Sells 186,695 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lessened its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 32.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,695 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $2,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,994,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 144.3% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 71,937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,324. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

