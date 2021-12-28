Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $92.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Novartis by 3,751.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 104,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 101,518 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Novartis by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 311,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVS traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,136. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.14. Novartis has a 52-week low of $79.34 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

