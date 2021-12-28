Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $257.00.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $100,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,180 shares of company stock valued at $36,566,393 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,016,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Novavax by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,058,000 after buying an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $6,518,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after purchasing an additional 10,799 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVAX stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,996,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.47. Novavax has a 1-year low of $109.01 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

