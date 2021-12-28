Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $81.45

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.45 and last traded at $81.12, with a volume of 6955 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.37.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVZMY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.70.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

